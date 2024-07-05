PASS Summit 2024 Futures Scholarship 

Who can apply:

We welcome applications from those who are currently attending university and/or another higher-education institution for full or part time study (studying for Degrees, Masters, PhD's, MBAs, etc., in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Science, Information Technology, Mathematics or another related field).

We also welcome applications from early-career professionals who have graduated within the past three years with a degree or similar qualification in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Science, Information Technology, Mathematics or another related field and have not been employed for more than 3 years from November 4, 2024. Applications are open internationally.

Successful applicants will be asked to engage in promotional activities (including sharing their experience at PASS Summit on social media) before, during and after the conference until December 31, 2024.

More information on what we're looking for can be found in the application form.

Applicants should carefully read and review the Scholarship Terms and Conditions before submitting an application.

