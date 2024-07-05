PASS Summit 2024 Futures Scholarship 

As we celebrate Redgate's 25th anniversary in 2024, we're excited to introduce the PASS Data Community Summit 2024 Futures Scholarship. Aligned with PASS Summit's vision of fostering inclusivity and accessibility, this scholarship aims to empower the next generation of data professionals from diverse backgrounds. Join us this November in Seattle to connect, share, and learn with this exciting new initiative!
We're offering 10 scholarships for this year's event, which is taking place November 4-8, 2024, in Seattle. Each winning applicant will receive:
Applicants will need to complete this form by August 23, 2024 in order to be eligible.
We welcome applications from those who are currently attending university and/or another higher-education institution for full or part time study (studying for Degrees, Masters, PhD's, MBAs, etc., in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Science, Information Technology, Mathematics or another related field).
We also welcome applications from early-career professionals who have graduated within the past three years with a degree or similar qualification in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Science, Information Technology, Mathematics or another related field and have not been employed for more than 3 years from November 4, 2024. Applications are open internationally.
Successful applicants will be asked to engage in promotional activities (including sharing their experience at PASS Summit on social media) before, during and after the conference until December 31, 2024.
More information on what we're looking for can be found in the application form.
Applicants should carefully read and review the Scholarship Terms and Conditions before submitting an application.
Applications will be accepted from July 9, 2024, until August, 23, 2024.
We will review applications
Applications will be reviewed roughly every 3 weeks by the judging panel, and the Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis until all 10 Scholarships have been assigned.
We'll contact the winning applicants
We will contact selected applicants with registration details and a code for a complimentary 3-day ticket. Up to US$2000 will be provided for travel and accommodation, with any extra costs being the individual's responsibility. Applicants can use PASS Summit hotel discounts or find their own accommodation.
Winners must participate in promotional activities as outlined in the application form and Terms and Conditions. The PASS Summit team will coordinate with them on this.
Winning applicants will need to register for PASS Summit and arrange their travel and accommodation
Each winner will need to register for PASS Summit 2024 on the website and redeem their unique code at checkout during the registration process, granting them a complimentary 3-day ticket to the conference.
Each winner will remain responsible for arranging their travel and/or accommodation before the conference, and they will need to ensure they're able to cover any expenses incurred during the event. The $2000 Scholarship issued by Redgate in advance should hopefully cover some, if not all, of this.
Winning applicants will also be asked to engage in promotional activities, as outlined in the application form and Terms and Conditions. The PASS Summit team will liaise with the winners on this.
For full terms and conditions please click here.
Please note, in order to help us reach as broad an audience as possible, anyone already awarded a complimentary ticket to PASS Summit 2024 (e.g. Speakers who are accepted into the PASS Summit 2024 program) will not be eligible for a complimentary ticket via this Scholarship. Entries for multiple students and employees from the same organization are allowed.
Looking for the PASS Summit Charitable Organization Scholarship?
The PASS Summit Charitable Organization Scholarship is another new initiative for 2024 which will offer support to 16 individuals working in the charity sector who may have limited access to learning and development budgets. Details on how to apply for the PASS Summit Charitable Organization Scholarship are available here.
