Call for Speakers

The Call for Speakers is now open, March 10 - 31!

This year’s PASS Data Community Summit will bring together a diverse line-up of speakers, made up of some of the leading data experts from around the world.

Whether you’re new to speaking, or have experience presenting to large audiences, we welcome you to submit your proposals and tell us why you’re passionate about sharing your expertise.

The 2022 Summit will consist of 18 pre-conference sessions, on Monday and Tuesday, with 4 of the 18 being presented by partners, 7 invited, and 7 to be selected from the Call for Speakers. Of the 340+ Summit sessions to be presented Wednesday through Friday, 135 are allocated to community curated learning pathway sessions, lightning talks, panel sessions, as well as partner and sponsor sessions. Our goal, out of this call for speakers, will be to select 205 sessions across in-person and online general sessions, and on-demand sessions with 30-minute live Q&A’s.

All abstracts will be considered, and we will be working closely with the volunteer community Program Committee to select an inclusive and representative line-up for this year’s Summit. For complete details on the submission process, requirements, and considerations, please make sure to read the 2022 Call for Speakers Guide and then submit your proposals.

Submit your proposal

Recognition

In recognition of the time and effort involved in presenting at a conference, selected speakers will receive benefits as follows:

In-person speakers

Community Keynote Speaker

One 3-day in-person registration pass for Summit

$1,000 USD flat fee speaker stipend

Optional speaker shirt

Pre-conference & Summit Speaker

One pre-conference day registration for the day of their pre-con

One 3-day in-person registration pass for Summit

$200 USD honorarium per paid registered attendee of their pre-con

$250 USD flat fee speaker stipend for Summit session

Optional speaker shirt

Summit Speaker (In-person)

One 3-day in-person registration pass for Summit

$250 USD flat fee stipend

Optional speaker shirt

Lightning Talk or Panel Session

$50 USD flat fee speaker stipend

Optional speaker shirt

Online speakers

Summit Speaker (Online)