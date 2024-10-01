Save the date for PASS Data Community Summit 2025!

PASS Data Community Summit will return to Seattle in 2025!

PASS Data Community Summit 2025 will take place in person, in Seattle, from November 17 – 21, 2025.

That’s right, you heard it here first! We’re delighted to announce that PASS Summit will return to Seattle for another in-person event in this wonderful city! We know that there are so many benefits to attending in-person events, and we can’t wait to welcome attendees back to connect, share and learn in November 2025.

PASS Summit has traditionally announced the dates for the following year’s conference on-site, but we really couldn’t wait to share this exciting news with you all! We also want you – the data community – to know how committed we are to this special event, and to give you plenty of time to get the date in your diary.

We’re pleased to confirm that we’ll be welcoming attendees back to Summit, Seattle Convention Center, in 2025. 2024’s event will be the first year PASS Summit has been held here, and we’re confident attendees are going to love the new building and the facilities on offer.

As usual, PASS Summit 2025 will include two pre-con days on Monday, November 17, and Tuesday, November 18, followed by 3 full-day conferences from Wednesday, November 19, through to Friday, November 21.

There’s much more to come on what the lineup and schedule will look like for PASS Summit 2025. But one thing’s for certain, we’ll continue to evolve the conference and work with you – the community – to make sure that PASS Summit is the best event it can be.

When will registration open for PASS Summit 2025?

For now, save the date, tell your boss, and get excited for PASS Summit to return to Seattle in 2025!