PASS Data Community Summit is going on tour in 2025!

Today, during the PASS Data Community Summit Redgate Keynote, Annabel Bradford announced that PASS Data Community Summit will be going on tour before we land in Seattle for PASS Data Community Summit 2025. We’re delighted to share more details with you…

PASS Data Community Summit – On Tour in 2025

You’ll already be aware that PASS Data Community Summit 2025 will take place in person, in Seattle, from November 17 – 21, 2025.

We’re also delighted to share that we’ll be going on tour, hosting additional in-person events across the U.S and in Europe!

PASS Summit On Tour will see us host smaller scale events aligning with the data communities in New York, Dallas and the Netherlands in 2025. We’ll likely be on tour from the end of August until early October, before touching down in Seattle in November for PASS Summit 2025. Exact dates will be announced in due course.

There are so many benefits to attending in-person events, and we appreciate that over recent years both working and travel patterns have changed. These additional PASS Summit On Tour events will primarily suit folks who aren’t able to get out to the main PASS Summit conference in Seattle in November 2025. These smaller satellite events will still feature industry leading experts, as well the high-quality training that you have come to expect from PASS Summit.

There’s much more to come in terms of what the lineup and schedule will look like for PASS Summit On Tour in 2025. We will continue to evolve our plans based on feedback we receive from you – the community – to refine and improve our offering to make sure that every PASS Summit event is the best that it can possibly be.

We look forward to reviewing all attendee feedback from this year’s conference to support our plans for PASS Summit 2025 and the On Tour series. We encourage all attendees to complete our short November 30 23:59 PM PT for your chance to win a 3-day ticket to PASS Summit 2025 in Seattle or for an On Tour event of your choice.

Stay up-to-date with PASS Summit news

Click here to add PASS Summit 2025 to your calendar

Make sure you’re signed up to our mailing list to receive the latest updates on all things PASS Summit 2025 and PASS Summit on Tour 2025. You’ll be the first to hear the latest announcements, including our Community Insights Survey, call for speakers, sponsor and speaker announcements and much, much more. You can also follow us on X and LinkedIn and follow #PASSDataSummit for updates.

When will registration open for the PASS Summit 2025 events?

We expect to announce the exact dates and locations for the On Tour events early next year, around the same time as when registration for PASS Summit in Seattle opens. In the meantime, get these penciled into your personal and work agendas. Make sure you’re signed up to our mailing list and you’ll be the first to know when registration opens!

Tell your boss and your team members, and get excited for PASS Summit to be On Tour before returning to Seattle in 2025! If you have any comments or questions please get in touch with our friendly team by emailing info@passsummit.com