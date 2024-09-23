Presenting the Microsoft Keynote, Redgate Keynote, and a community star

You’ve heard who the Pre-Con speakers are and what they’re teaching. You’ve heard about the five amazing Learning Pathways and the stellar line-up of speakers who are developing and curating the content.

Microsoft’s keynote ‘Fuel AI innovation with Azure Databases’ will take place on Wednesday, November 5. In this keynote, Shireesh Thota, Alison Walters and the Microsoft engineering team will demonstrate how to leverage the Azure databases portfolio – SQL Server, Azure SQL, Cosmos DB, PostgreSQL, and MySQL – to drive advancements like vector search, multi-agent apps, and retrieval augmented generation (RAG). Discover how these innovations enhance efficiency, deliver personalized experiences, and reshape the future of technology.

Thursday opens with Redgate’s keynote ‘Simplifying Complexity: Making Database DevOps Work in the Real World.’ Redgate’s Chief Technology Officer, Graham McMillan, Director of Solutions Engineering, Arneh Eskandari, and data professionals Kellyn Pot’Vin-Gorman, Danny de Haan, James Hemson and Archana Venkatraman will take to the stage to share real-life challenges and solutions. This keynote will illuminate both the human and the technical sides of Database DevOps adoption and implementation.

Join Redgate and special guests to hear the latest research, advice on best practice, personal stories, and demonstrations on new product offerings.

As is tradition, Friday will open with the Community Keynote – ‘Generating Innovation: Change is not Artificial, it is Intelligent’, presented by Ginger Grant. Knowledge now translates directly into productivity, and embracing AI-driven disruption offers a unique chance to revolutionize organizational operations to our benefit.

Discover new ideas to help you integrate AI into daily tasks and even boost your career.

You can look forward to a diverse range of content, there’s something for everyone. Tracks have been organized and weighted in line with community feedback to include:

Analytics

Architecture

Database Management

Development

Professional Development

Sessions will range from introductory to expert level with a variety of formats, from lightning talks to deep dive half-day sessions, to suit different learning styles.

