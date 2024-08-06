2024 New Stars of Data Track at PASS Summit

By Ben Weissman

We’re thrilled to announce the three speakers for this year’s New Stars of Data Track!

The New Stars of Data track, which was introduced in 2023 at the PASS Data Community Summit, is designed to showcase emerging talents in our community. With the requirements being that presenters must have started their public speaking journey but must also not have presented at a big event before, this track provides a platform for new voices to share their knowledge with a broader audience.

Selecting the sessions for the New Stars of Data track was again incredibly challenging, given the outstanding quality of submissions we received. With over 50 qualifying submissions, narrowing it down to just three speakers was no easy feat. Each submission demonstrated remarkable knowledge, creativity, and passion for data, making the selection process both inspiring and difficult.

We’re delighted to introduce our selected speakers and their captivating topics:

Haripriya Naidu – TempDB Contention: How to Identify and Resolve it

Haripriya will teach attendees how to manage TempDB resources, analyze and resolve contention issues, and ensure optimal performance in SQL Server environments.

Vitalija Bartusevičiūtė – Navigating Data Seas: Diving into Databricks with Orcas

Vitalija will introduce the Databricks platform, covering its key features and functionalities, including the Medallion Architecture, Unity Catalog, and task automation, to enhance data management and streamline analytics processes.

Jarid McKenzie – Faster Analytics – Optimizing the Data Engineering Process

Jarid will review strategies to optimize data engineering ETL processes, focusing on organizing the overall process and addressing specific constraints to ensure faster completion times.

We’re eagerly anticipating the presentations from Haripriya, Vitalija, and Jarid, and we are confident that their sessions will provide valuable insights and inspire all who attend. Join us at PASS Data Community Summit (November 4-8, 2024) to witness these rising stars in action and gain knowledge that can elevate your data practices to new heights.

Do you have any questions about the New Speaker Track or how to start your own public speaking journey in the Data Community? Reach out to Ben Weissman (ben@bweissman.de)!