Dear [insert manager's name here],

I'm writing to request your approval to attend PASS Data Community Summit 2024. This year's in-person conference will bring thousands of data platform professionals together in Seattle, WA, from November 4-8, 2024. My research shows that this event will provide the greatest return-on-investment with the best learning opportunities.

The main conference takes place over three full days (Wednesday Nov. 6 – Friday Nov. 8, 2024), with two additional pre-con days also available. Previous speakers have included Bob Ward, Kimberley Tripp, Brent Ozar, Deborah Melkin, Kevin Kline and Steve Jones.

A 3-day ticket, for example, would include access to all general sessions, the Community Zone, Exhibit Hall, lunch and refreshments, plus entry to the Welcome Reception and Exhibitor Reception. This ticket also includes on-demand access to all recorded sessions from the main conference until January 31, 2025.

Here’s an approximate breakdown of costs:

Airfare: [insert $ here] Transportation: [insert $ here] Hotel (2 nights at ~$250): $ 500 [adjust as needed] Dinner (3 days at $50): $ 150 [adjust as needed] Conference ticket: [insert $ here] (view the Pricing page)

There are flexible ticket options to suit various budget and travel requirements (e.g. 1-day, 3-day or 5-day packages), with discounts available if you would like to send 5 or more members of our team together.

Attending PASS Summit in-person will benefit our company because:

It presents an unrivalled learning opportunity - there were 224 different speakers in 2023 and 350 hours of content presented!

It will allow us to keep up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies,

It will enable us to troubleshoot issues with fellow attendees and vendors in-person.

Last year's attendees were hugely positive about their PASS Summit experience:

96% of attendees rated PASS Summit 2023 4 or 5 stars (out of a maximum 5 stars),

98% of attendees said that they were able to achieve their personal objectives,

98% of attendees said that they were able to learn actionable information that could be applied to their day-to-day work.

I would happily create a post-conference report upon my return to share my learnings with the wider team, ensuring that we can all benefit from my attendance. More information on this event can be found here.

Thank you for considering my request, I look forward to discussing this opportunity with you.

[insert your name]