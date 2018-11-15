PASS logo

November 15-18

Seattle & online

PASS Data Community Summit November 15-18, 2022

A hybrid conference in Seattle and online

This year's PASS Data Community Summit is more than a conference – it's a homecoming. Reconnect with old friends, build new relationships, gain new skills, and get the world-class training you need to take that next step in your data career.

Summit will be taking place online and in-person in Seattle from November 15-18, 2022, so register today and get inspired by your global data community!

Add a full-day session and level up your data career.

PASS Summit 2021

Log in and watch the on-demand sessions from the 2021 PASS Summit.

Themes and tracks

Themes and tracks run across all sessions at Summit to make it easy for you to find the training and content you need to excel in your career.

Learning pathways

Learning pathways are a curated, progressive series of sessions designed to help you master specific learning outcomes. Develop real skills you can implement in your career.

World-class speakers

Speakers will be offering fresh content on the latest trends and technologies. There'll be opportunities to meet the speakers for Q&A in a group and 1:1.

Why attend?

PASS Data Community Summit 2022 will feature industry-leading sessions, speakers, and networking opportunities for professionals at all stages of their data careers. Find out more about what Summit has to offer you and why you need to attend this year’s conference.

Register today and take advantage of the special discounted launch prices across all passes. Choose a pass that suits you best, whether you’re interested in attending in-person or online.

What will I learn?

You'll hear from industry-leading experts, make connections that advance your career, and discover cutting-edge data platform products and services.

Just a few of the topics

  • Advanced Analytics
  • Application Development
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Big Data
  • Business Intelligence and Data
  • Cloud Solutions
  • Data Governance/Privacy
  • Data Platform Strategy
  • Database Administration
  • Development
  • DevOps
  • Hybrid Infrastructure
  • Professional Development
  • Security

Testimonials from past Summit attendees

  • "1st time attendee ... Great conference! thanks for putting it together. The technical content was fantastic. Definitely too much to get thru in the week allotted, but I plan on coming back over the next several weeks/months to review everything I'm interested in. Thanks again."
  • "I love the energy I get from being at a Summit, and the feeling of being in a community that understand what I work with. Meeting people from the entire world and discuss."
  • "Knowledge received and connections made. I attended both the Summit and the pre-con sessions. There are things I use today and people I reach out to that I met at Summit."
  • "I appreciate any event that is run by people in the industry and is to help upskill and convey real life experiences… Great to actually be able to meet or hear from people in similar work too."
  • "I liked that I could view recorded sessions in the breaks, so I actually saw more content than in person."
  • "I especially liked the pre-summit training. Got real in-depth knowledge from these."
  • "Ease of communicating with others, having new activities to do from my own home, and easily moving between talks that may be occurring at the same time. As well as being able to later watch missed talks that were recorded."

