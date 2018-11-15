PASS Data Community Summit November 15-18, 2022

November 15-18
Seattle & online
A hybrid conference in Seattle and online
This year's PASS Data Community Summit is more than a conference – it's a homecoming. Reconnect with old friends, build new relationships, gain new skills, and get the world-class training you need to take that next step in your data career.
Summit will be taking place online and in-person in Seattle from November 15-18, 2022, so register today and get inspired by your global data community!
Add a full-day session and level up your data career.
Themes and tracks run across all sessions at Summit to make it easy for you to find the training and content you need to excel in your career.
Learning pathways are a curated, progressive series of sessions designed to help you master specific learning outcomes. Develop real skills you can implement in your career.
Speakers will be offering fresh content on the latest trends and technologies. There'll be opportunities to meet the speakers for Q&A in a group and 1:1.
Register today and take advantage of the special discounted launch prices across all passes. Choose a pass that suits you best, whether you’re interested in attending in-person or online.
You'll hear from industry-leading experts, make connections that advance your career, and discover cutting-edge data platform products and services.
