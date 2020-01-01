PASS logo PASS Data Community Summit 2021

Send me updates

PASS Data Community Summit 2021 is the year’s largest gathering of Microsoft data platform professionals. Join us for this free online Summit and connect, share, and learn with 1000s of your peers from the global data platform community.

Sessions

The full session schedule will be announced on September 30,
Themes and tracks

There are three themes that run across all tracks. The tracks include Analytics, Architecture, Data Management, Development, Professional Development, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I).

Learning pathways

Learning pathways are a curated, progressive series of sessions designed to help you master specific learning outcomes. Develop real skills you can implement in your career today.

World class speakers

Speakers will be offering fresh content on the latest trends and technologies. There'll be opportunities to meet the speakers for Q&A in a group and 1:1.

Why attend

Watch this short video for the top reasons why you should attend the year's leading conference for data platform professionals.

What will I learn?

You'll hear from industry-leading experts, make connections that advance your career, and discover cutting-edge products and services for the Microsoft data platform.

Just a few of the topics

  • Advanced Analytics
  • Application Development
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Business Intelligence and Data
  • Cloud Solutions
  • Data Governance/Privacy
  • Data Platform Strategy
  • Database Administration
  • Development
  • DevOps
  • Diversity and Inclusion
  • Hybrid Infrastructure
  • Professional Development
  • Security

Best of Summit 2020

Watch the top 2020 PASS Summit sessions from some of the best speakers in the data industry.

Stay up to date

Get an email every two weeks with the latest updates and be first to hear news about PASS Data Community Summit.

