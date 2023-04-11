November 4-8, 2024
But don't just take our word for it, here's what 2023 attendees* thought about PASS Summit:
96%
of attendees rated PASS Summit 2023 4 or 5 stars (out a maximum 5 stars)
98%
of attendees said that they were able to achieve their personal objectives at PASS Summit
98%
of attendees said that they were able to learn actionable information that could be applied to their day-to-day work
*results based on those who participated in the 2023 Attendee Survey
Getting sign off on budget and time to attend conferences and events is key, and we're here to help you.
Click here to access our ‘Convince Your Boss' email template. It'll help communicate the value of attending PASS Summit and how your attendance will also benefit the wider team (as you'll be able to share lots of knowledge with them!).
By demonstrating the return-on-investment this letter will go a long way to getting your trip approved. Share some of the testimonials and attendee feedback from our site and, who knows, your boss might even consider sending more colleagues with you so you don't have to attend solo.
Dear [insert manager's name here],
I'm writing to request your approval to attend PASS Data Community Summit 2024. This year's in-person conference will bring thousands of data platform professionals together in Seattle, WA, from November 4-8, 2024. My research shows that this event will provide the greatest return-on-investment with the best learning opportunities.
The main conference takes place over three full days (Wednesday Nov. 6 – Friday Nov. 8, 2024), with two additional pre-con days also available. Previous speakers have included Bob Ward, Kimberley Tripp, Brent Ozar, Deborah Melkin, Kevin Kline and Steve Jones.
A 3-day ticket, for example, would include access to all general sessions, the Community Zone, Exhibit Hall, lunch and refreshments, plus entry to the Welcome Reception and Exhibitor Reception. This ticket also includes on-demand access to all recorded sessions from the main conference until January 31, 2025.
Here’s an approximate breakdown of costs:
|Airfare:
|[insert $ here]
|Transportation:
|[insert $ here]
|Hotel (2 nights at ~$250):
|$ 500 [adjust as needed]
|Dinner (3 days at $50):
|$ 150 [adjust as needed]
|Conference ticket:
|[insert $ here] (view the Pricing page)
There are flexible ticket options to suit various budget and travel requirements (e.g. 1-day, 3-day or 5-day packages), with discounts available if you would like to send 5 or more members of our team together.
Attending PASS Summit in-person will benefit our company because:
Last year's attendees were hugely positive about their PASS Summit experience:
I would happily create a post-conference report upon my return to share my learnings with the wider team, ensuring that we can all benefit from my attendance. More information on this event can be found here.
Thank you for considering my request, I look forward to discussing this opportunity with you.
[insert your name]
