Watch the free livestream during PASS Data Community Summit 2024

Following a successful launch last year, we’re pleased to announce that we’ll be livestreaming 17 sessions online, for free, directly from PASS Data Community Summit 2024 (November, 4-8, 2024).

There’s nothing quite like attending PASS Summit in person to reconnect with friends and make new professional connections to boost your career. If you’re considering attending this year’s event, make sure to register before October 23 to save $300 on a 3-day ticket.

We do, however, recognize that there are potentially many reasons why people may not be able to travel to Seattle. Livestreaming a selection of sessions gives data professionals around the world the opportunity to sample this incredible conference, and hear the latest announcements from Redgate, Microsoft, and community experts.

Please note, all timings are in Pacific time.

How do I join the livestream?

Click the links below to save the dates in your calendar:

To access the livestream, there’s no pre-registration required. On the day, you’ll see a media player on the PASS Data Community Summit homepage. Simply enter your email when prompted to view the sessions, and you’ll be all set.

We look forward to seeing you in Seattle – or welcoming you online!