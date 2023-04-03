What’s PASS Data Community Summit 2023, and why should data professionals care?

PASS Data Community Summit is the biggest annual celebration of the database industry and data community. It’s one of the most high-profile and high-impact events in the data calendar, bringing database administrators, system engineers, architects, and IT leaders together in Seattle for a week of learning and networking opportunities.

This year’s Summit will be taking place in person in Seattle, from November 14 – 17, and you can stay informed of everything that will be happening this year by signing up to Summit’s newsletter.

The content at Summit is always fresh and relevant, no matter what stage you’re at in your data career. It’s an opportunity to hear from industry experts at over 150 sessions spanning a range of topics and technologies, from the Microsoft data platform (which sits at the heart of Summit’s heritage) to always evolving content and learning tracks expanding to incorporate PostgreSQL, Snowflake, Oracle, MongoDB, and more.

It’s also a fantastic networking opportunity, with receptions, parties, and a range of sponsors, and community-organized events where you can mingle with your data community peers. And if you prefer informal socializing, there are always after-hours events from our sponsors and the community. Whether you’re into karaoke, pub trips, donuts or table tennis, there’s bound to be something to enjoy after a day of learning at Summit.

Summit 2023: where, when and how to register

If you already appreciate the appeal and value of Summit, or you’re a returning attendee who’s experienced the magic first-hand, you can register for Summit 2023 today and save up to 30% on the 3-day pass with the launch price discount (versus standard price).

While the main event takes place in Seattle, WA, from November 14 to 17, you can also join us for our popular pre-con sessions on the Monday and Tuesday of that week. The full-day interactive sessions led by technical and industry experts offer practical learning about different topics and environments, with plenty of time to ask questions. As one 2022 attendee put it: “The opportunity to go in-depth in the pre-cons was priceless.”

Example pre-con topics from 2022 include ‘A day in the Azure data factory’ and ‘Hands-on PostgreSQL introduction for the SQL Server developer and DBA’. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know when the 2023 pre-cons are announced in mid-May.

On Tuesday, November 14, the main event begins, with our popular Welcome Reception. The following morning, you’ll have access to a huge number of sessions across a variety of formats, from keynotes to deep dives, panel discussions to lightning talks. You’ll also have the opportunity to meet the people behind the products by spending time with Summit sponsors and exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall.

All general sessions are recorded and will be available online after the event. If you register for the 3-day pass, you’ll have on-demand access to the online content until February 2024, allowing you to keep learning in your own time and make the most of your investment. You can also choose to purchase extended access as an add-on to other registration packages.

It’s all about the learning

Whether you’re fresh out of college or a seasoned data professional with decades of experience, Summit offers an inclusive and relevant learning experience. All sessions have a level rating, from 100 (suitable for everyone) to 400 (expert level), so wherever you are on your career path, expect to be given the knowledge to take you further, faster.

But don’t just take our word for it – as a 2022 Summit attendee put it: “The breadth of content was astounding. There was so much that was immediately actionable!”

That said, here’s a sneak peek at the learning and content tracks coming up in Summit 2023:

Analytics will cover topics relevant to data analysis, including loading, cleaning, and querying data for reporting purposes. What to expect : Power BI, Microsoft Azure Data Factory, Microsoft Azure Synapse, Grafana, data lakes, Python, AI and ML, AWS Redshift/GCP warehousing, Snowflake, etc.

will cover topics relevant to data analysis, including loading, cleaning, and querying data for reporting purposes. : Power BI, Microsoft Azure Data Factory, Microsoft Azure Synapse, Grafana, data lakes, Python, AI and ML, AWS Redshift/GCP warehousing, Snowflake, etc. Architecture focuses on topics relevant to the way computing processes and systems are structured. What to expect : AI ethics, cloud, database design, hybrid environments, Kubernetes, data protection and privacy, etc.

focuses on topics relevant to the way computing processes and systems are structured. : AI ethics, cloud, database design, hybrid environments, Kubernetes, data protection and privacy, etc. Database management centers on the tools and concepts used to manage data processing platforms, like backing up and restoring, performance tuning, installation, and security. What to expect : Database administration, Query Store, DevOps, governance and compliance, accidental and beginner DBAs, cloud, open source, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL, Oracle, etc.

centers on the tools and concepts used to manage data processing platforms, like backing up and restoring, performance tuning, installation, and security. Database administration, Query Store, DevOps, governance and compliance, accidental and beginner DBAs, cloud, open source, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL, Oracle, etc. Development focuses on writing code in any and all languages used to do business beyond analytics or data platform management, including procedural and relational programming. What to expect : DevOps, Entity Framework, extract/load/transform (ELT), Kubernetes, microservices, open source, object-relational mapping, PowerShell, T-SQL, user access and management, etc.

focuses on writing code in any and all languages used to do business beyond analytics or data platform management, including procedural and relational programming. : DevOps, Entity Framework, extract/load/transform (ELT), Kubernetes, microservices, open source, object-relational mapping, PowerShell, T-SQL, user access and management, etc. Professional development is all about you, featuring non-technical sessions with the goal of supporting your development as a data professional and as a person. What to expect: career development, communication skills, diversity/equity/inclusion/belonging (DEIB), leadership and mentoring, public speaking, teaching and presentation skills, etc.

How can attending Summit 2023 help you level up your data career?

The two big reasons for attending the Summit have always been the unparalleled access to the latest, most relevant content the event offers, and the networking opportunities it provides with your peers.

For over 20 years PASS has encouraged and fostered long-term relationships for attendees that transcend the professional sphere. We consistently hear from past Summit attendees that they keep coming back, year after year, because of the friendly, welcoming feeling of meeting up with fellow data community members face to face.

As a first-time Summit 2022 attendee put it: “This is more than just a community, this is a family. And I’m really surprised and humbled that I’m now a part of this. If you know something, you share it. If you have a question, you can ask and someone will help you.”

The best feedback I heard was from the 2022 attendee who commented: “My favorite thing about Summit was networking with other folks in the same data fields and with the same complex issues – I got fresh ideas on how to fix issues I was constantly plagued with.”

So it’s not just the huge amount of knowledge you gain during the Summit, it’s the contacts with fellow professionals you make that you’ll also keep long after the Summit is over.

Still need to persuade your manager to send you to Summit this year? Here’s some data to help you make your case:

93% of Summit 2022 attendees were very satisfied with the content quality, variety of sessions, and overall conference experience

96% learned actionable information that they could apply in their daily work

95% would recommend Summit to their colleagues

The in-person keynotes and pre-con sessions were rated 4.6 out of 5

Stay up to date with news about Summit

We’re very excited to return to Summit’s home in Seattle this November, and we can’t wait to see you there!